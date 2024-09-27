Canyon Concert Ballet names Chrobak new executive director

Adam Chrobak

FORT COLLINS — Canyon Concert Ballet has appointed Adam Chrobak as its executive director to lead it in its 45th year.

Chrobak’s career includes time as director at the Drum and Bugle Corps nonprofit in Texas, and a variety of educational positions across the country.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Adam to our CCB family,” Board President Bridget Pasquinzo said in a news release. “His ability to see the end goal and reverse engineer a strategy to achieve it will be instrumental in advancing our mission and expanding our reach within the community. We look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership and creative solutions.”

Chrobak will work with the board of directors and the artistic team on the organization’s programming, community outreach, and overall growth, the release stated.

“I am enthusiastic to collaborate with the talented team here and to engage with the vibrant community that supports our work,” Chrobak said in the release. “Together, we will continue to inspire and enrich lives through the creation of great art and increased accessibility to dance education.”