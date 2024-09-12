Innosphere Ventures names new board director

Liz Scott

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere Ventures has added a new face to its board of directors. Liz Scott is vice president of sales at Applied Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company that develops medicines for rare diseases, according to a news release.

Scott brings a network in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, having worked in investor relations and at companies such as Genentech, Array Biopharma, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Reata Pharmaceuticals, etc. She said she is eager to get involved and provide support to Innosphere client companies by leveraging her connections to link them with key industry contacts, according to the release. Scott said she plans to be active in this new role.

“Innosphere is a well-oiled machine and its programming is having a tremendous impact on its client companies, and ultimately the customers and markets they serve. Your leadership team has done a phenomenal job communicating the organization’s strategy, and with its recent momentum, future opportunities appear limitless,” Scott said in a press release.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Scott founded Fairview Consulting LLC, a strategy consulting firm helping local life science startups commercialize, the release stated. She also serves as mentor, adviser and consultant to local startups through Venture Partners CU Boulder, CU Innovations, and the Office of Economic Development and Information Technology.

Innosphere is a nonprofit organization with a strong mission to create jobs and grow the region’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. The agency has supported startups for 24 years and offers clients a network of resources to succeed.