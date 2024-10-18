Enlitic acquires medical imaging data firm Laitek

FORT COLLINS — Enlitic Inc. (ASX:ENL), a health-care data analytics firm with operations in Fort Collins and Australia, has acquired Laitek Inc., an Illinois-headquartered provider of medical imaging data-integration services.

“Laitek’s integration aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance clinical workflows and efficiencies,” Enlitic CEO Michael Sistenich said in a prepared statement. “Their innovative migration approach will significantly boost our capabilities and drive customer satisfaction. This milestone marks a significant point in Enlitic’s journey of strategic growth.”

Enlitic said it has raised more than $15 million (22.5 million Australian dollars), “with funds applied to the purchase (of Laitek) and ongoing operations.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company hired Brenda Rankin as chief operating officer this week. She previously served in the same position at Client Outlook Inc., a healthcare-technology company that she co-founded.

Brenda’s proven track record in operational leadership and deep understanding of the healthcare industry make her the ideal candidate to help drive our mission forward,” Sistenich said in a statement. “Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our innovative AI solutions in the medical imaging space.”

