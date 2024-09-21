CASA of Larimer County completes Harmony House addition

CASA of Larimer County has completed an addition to Harmony House. Courtesy CASA of Larimer County.

FORT COLLINS — CASA of Larimer County has completed an addition to Harmony House, its base of operations at 3105 E. Harmony Road.

The project includes increased security, basic building accessibility and an additional 2,500 square feet. Security upgrades include secure entry points with controlled access in both spaces, lighting upgrades, and an improved camera system.

In 2021, CASA of Larimer County received a matching grant from the Noel B. Shuler Foundation to upgrade the security and accessibility of the Harmony House while improving the comfort and usability of the space.

CASA advocates for safe, nurturing and permanent connections to family and community so that children who have experienced abuse and neglect can have the opportunity to thrive.

The addition includes a new multipurpose community room that enhances the organization’s capacity to conduct training programs, including the TBRI Caregiver training for families and pre-service training for new CASA Volunteers.

With the new multipurpose room, all programs can now use the Harmony House space, making it easier for staff to facilitate training and streamline operations, according to a press release.

The administrative staff relocated out of the historic house into the addition to increase privacy and capacity for families using Family Connections services, as was the original intent of the donation of the Harmony House more than thirty years ago.

“Our program is thrilled about the new addition to the Harmony House,” Natasha Hayden, Family Connections program manager, said in a written statement. “The historic Harmony House is a special place for countless families in the community and it is a joy to be able to preserve its historic charm while enjoying this addition that allows us to better serve families,”