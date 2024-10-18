CSU Global appoints new provost and CAO

Audra Spicer

DENVER — Colorado State University Global has selected Audra Spicer to serve as Provost and Chief Academic Officer to lead the university’s academic credibility, program administration, development, and delivery; and curriculum quality and innovation, according to a new release.

Spicer will focus on developing new credentialing pathways and opportunities to meet learners where they are and broaden their professional prospects, while continuing to align and innovate CSU Global’s curriculum with industry certifications, licensures, and other initiatives to best meet industry and workforce needs, the release stated.

Spicer has served at CSU Global since 2012, stepping in as its Provost in June 2023 and as Interim Chief Academic Officer since June 2024. She has overseen the development of 11 new industry programs spanning the healthcare management, information technology, finance, operations and supply chain management, data analytics, and artificial intelligence fields to prepare learners for growing and changing job opportunities.

