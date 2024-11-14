Formula One racing coming to Denver through F1 Arcade

If you’ve always wanted to sit behind the wheel of a Formula One race car, now is your chance to get at least a taste.

The F1 Arcade bar and restaurant will open its newest location at 2734 Walnut St., in Rino, next fall, according to BusinessDen.

Developed in the United Kingdom, this will be the third in a series of planned U.S. locations themed around Formula One racing.

“I think RiNo has long been the neighborhood for the best restaurants, bars in the city, and we connect with that,” said Jon Gardner, U.S. president of F1 Arcade told BusinessDen.

The company already has arcades in Boston and Washington D.C. More are expected in Las Vegas and Philadelphia.Read the full story here.

