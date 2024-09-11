Xcel power outages may prompt PUC probe

DENVER — A recent spate of complaints about Xcel Energy power outages across metro Denver is prompting the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to consider opening an investigation. The PUC is scheduled to hear from its staff in a public meeting Wednesday.

According to The Denver Post, Xcel has attributed the outages to various causes, including a fault in a cable, blown fuses, a line damaged by construction, bad weather, problems with conductors, repair and replacement of equipment and troublesome squirrels.

