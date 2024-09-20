Wienerschnitzel haunting your taste buds?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ever find yourself craving one of those Wienerschnitzel chili dogs? If you are from the south and are missing this 60-year-old fast-food staple, look no further than the Colorado Springs area.

Local chain owners who have had a Wienerschnitzel in Colorado Springs since 2021 are opening a second location next week in Fountain south of town. They may be looking at more locations, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

The newest store will open Sept. 25 at 8045 Fountain Mesa Road near Cross Creek, south of Colorado Springs. Read the full story here.

SPONSORED CONTENT