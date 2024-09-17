Education  September 17, 2024

Aims Community College offers CPR classes in Spanish

Aims Community College’s Fort Lupton campus. Christopher Wood/BizWest
FORT LUPTON — Spanish-speaking residents and workers needing CPR skills can take classes this fall at Aims Community College.

The Aims Fort Lupton Campus will host the first two Spanish Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED classes. There are two sessions: Sept.  28 or Oct. 19. The four-hour class runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $70. Registration is required.  

Students will learn first-aid basics, managing an emergency before EMS arrives, preventing illness and injury in life-or-death situations, adult cardiopulmonary resuscitation and AED (automated external defibrillator) use and opioid-related emergencies. Students’ course completion card is valid for two years. Aims reports that it may expand the program to other locations in the future. For more information and to register, visit aims.co/cpr.

Sharon Dunn
