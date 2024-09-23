Aims Community College sees fall enrollment increases

Aims Community College’s Fort Lupton campus. Christopher Wood/BizWest

GREELEY — Aims Community College has registered 20% more students this year than last with 8,271 students for the fall 2024 semester.

The growth is aided by the college’s lower tuition rates, its policies on inclusivity and accessibility, and being a place in which high school students can gain college credit in concurrent enrollment, according to an Aims news release.

Aims officials are working to become a Hispanic Serving Institution and a Military Friendly School, said Larry Pakowski, vice president for student engagement, inclusion and success, in the news release.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Aims had dispersed $7.6 million in aid this year, about $2 million more than the college had dispersed last year, the release stated.

“We’re continuing to do things to improve the student experience. There are greater things to come down the road,” Pakowski said in the release.

The college also is planning to open a Student Health and Wellness Center in 2026.

The college will host an open house from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Greeley campus for prospective students and their families.