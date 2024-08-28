Front Range Community College, IBM collab on data analytics, cybersecurity certs

An entry sign at Front Range Community College’s Larimer Campus in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

Front Range Community College was selected by IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) last year as one of four colleges the company will work with to design and pilot the new college-level industry certifications in data analytics and cybersecurity. Now those IBM SkillsBuild certifications are being offered to local students.

“This collaboration with renowned technology leader IBM provides our students a phenomenal opportunity to develop critical skill sets in two rapidly growing fields,” FRCC president Colleen Simpson said in a prepared statement.

IBM SkillsBuild is a free education program aimed at increasing access to technology education. “Community colleges play a critical role in advancing the adoption of essential technology skills for the workforce,” IBM vice president Lydia Logan said in a statement. “With these new credentials, IBM is helping learners at FRCC gain the in-demand skills employers are seeking in a new AI-enabled workplace.”