Front Range Community College, IBM collab on data analytics, cybersecurity certs

Front Range Community College, Fort Collins sign
An entry sign at Front Range Community College’s Larimer Campus in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest
Front Range Community College was selected by IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) last year as one of four colleges the company will work with to design and pilot the new college-level industry certifications in data analytics and cybersecurity. Now those IBM SkillsBuild certifications are being offered to local students. 

“This collaboration with renowned technology leader IBM provides our students a phenomenal opportunity to develop critical skill sets in two rapidly growing fields,” FRCC president Colleen Simpson said in a prepared statement.

IBM SkillsBuild is a free education program aimed at increasing access to technology education. “Community colleges play a critical role in advancing the adoption of essential technology skills for the workforce,” IBM vice president Lydia Logan said in a statement. “With these new credentials, IBM is helping learners at FRCC gain the in-demand skills employers are seeking in a new AI-enabled workplace.”

