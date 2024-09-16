UNC fall enrollment records slight increase over last year

A sign at the University of Northern Colorado

GREELEY — For the first time in seven years, the University of Northern Colorado’s fall student enrollment has increased.

The Greeley Tribune reports total student population ticked up slightly to 8,561 this fall, a 1.7% increase from the same time last year. The enrollment figures include 6,242 undergraduate students and 2,319 graduate students.

“Through a collaborative cross-divisional effort between Student Affairs and Academic Affairs, we have applied many intentional and innovative efforts over the past two years to stop and reverse what has been a declining trend in enrollment for the university,” associate vice president of enrollment management Pete Lien said in a UNC news release. “This has been and will continue to be a lot of hard work, but we’re starting to see some positive momentum that is really exciting.”