Table Mesa King Soopers evacuated Saturday, cops find no credible threat

BOULDER — The King Soopers grocery store in Boulder’s Table Mesa shopping center was evacuated Saturday morning after “Boulder Police received a report of a threat,” the Boulder Police Department posted on social media over the weekend.

“Officers evacuated and searched the store out of an abundance of caution and determined the threat not to be credible,” the BPD post said.

The Table Mesa King Soopers was the scene of a March 22, 2021 mass shooting in which a gunman killed 10 people. The location was closed for nearly a year, during which the store was remodeled, before reopening in February 2022.

