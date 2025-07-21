Colorado SBDC holding expo for contract opportunities in Boulder

BOULDER — The Colorado Small Business Development Center serving Boulder County will hold its 2025 Contract Opportunities Expo on Aug. 13 at the University Memorial Center on the University of Colorado campus.

The expo “is designed specifically for small- to mid-sized companies ready to explore procurement opportunities with agencies, municipalities, and large corporations,”according to an SBDC news release.

For more information and to register, visit https://sbdc.colorado.gov/contract-opportunities-expo.

“This event is set up to connect small businesses to real-time contracting opportunities and procurement teams,” Boulder SBDC director Sarah Wood said in the release. “Attendees will not only be able to network among these organizations, they’ll have a chance to chat face-to-face about capabilities with the organization’s procurement professionals.

