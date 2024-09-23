University of Colorado boosts Boulder campus enrollment past 38K

The Koelbel Building at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business. Courtesy CU

BOULDER — The University of Colorado has 38,428 graduate and undergraduate students enrolled at its flagship campus in Boulder for the fall 2024 semester, up 3.4% from last year.

CU’s acceptance rate for the new school years was 76%, which Amy Hutton, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management, said was “a 30-year low.”

Despite the overall enrollment increase, boosted retention caused CU to reduce its freshman-class size, she said, allowing the university to “to ensure (more) dedicated resources for retention and graduation.”

The population of CU students from “historically marginalized backgrounds” increased from 26.9% last fall to 27.7% for the start of this school year. First-year students from “minoritized backgrounds” increased one percentage point over the year. White student enrollment was down 4.2% in the freshman class, but that group still totaled 4,856 students, by far the largest racial group.

“Moving forward, CU Boulder will continue its efforts to reflect the diversity of Colorado, including efforts to diversify the student body and support all those who join our campus through to graduation,” CU chancellor Justin Schwartz said in a prepared statement. “While we still have work to do in addressing recruitment and retention gaps among minoritized populations, it’s evident that CU Boulder remains a destination of choice for thousands of students across Colorado and beyond.”