University of Colorado Real Estate Center renamed for Michael Klump after donation

The Koelbel Building at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business. Courtesy CU

BOULDER — The University of Colorado Real Estate Center has been renamed the Michael A. Klump Center for Real Estate after a $15 million donation from Klump, a CU graduate and founder of commercial real estate investment firm RCG Ventures LLC.

The donation, $13 million of which is earmarked for the Real Estate Center at the Leeds School of Business, will endow three faculty positions, establish four new academic funds and support an endowed scholarship, CU said.

The remaining $2 million will be allocated toward student wellness programs through the Hellems Fund for Collective Belonging and the Hellems Fund for Fostering Success in the College of Arts and Sciences.

“This transformational gift highlights the power of philanthropy. It will support students, faculty, staff and research activities across the vast and dynamic real estate field, driving innovation and enriching educational experiences on campus,” CU chancellor Justin Schwartz said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, it will provide crucial support for wellness programs and student mental health.”