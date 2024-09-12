Aims to host hot-air balloon launch Sept. 28

The Great Aardvark Embark hot-air balloon launch. Courtesy Aims Community College

GREELEY — Aims Community College will host its seventh Great Aardvark Embark hot air balloon launch on Sept. 28.

Residents are invited to attend, beginning at 6:30 a.m. with professional hot air balloon pilots staging and setting up their balloons for a 7 a.m. launch from the Cornerstone building at the campus at 5401 W. 20th St. Parking opens at 6 a.m. for this free event, according to a press release.

Attendees can purchase breakfast burritos and coffee onsite. Giveaways include a limited number of frisbees for attendees.

There are number of rules to follow during this event as well, according to the release:

This event is weather-dependent. Weather conditions may alter launch times and event status. Aims staff will post event day conditions and updates on the event page at events.aims.edu.

Please follow parking signs and park legally. Parts of Winograd Lane (inside the Aims Campus) will be closed for pedestrian safety.

Smoking and vaping are not permitted.

Participants are not allowed to fly drones at the event.

Attendees should leave pets at home; only service animals are allowed.

No overnight parking.

Hot air balloon rides will not be offered, sold or given away.

Participants cannot get into balloons tethered to the ground.

Attendees are open to sit where they would like in the fields but might need to move when the balloons begin moving.

To request accommodations for this event, call 970-339-6388 or email [email protected].

Visit events.aims.edu for additional information on this and other community events at Aims Community College.