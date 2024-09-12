Arts & Entertainment  September 12, 2024

Aims to host hot-air balloon launch Sept. 28

The Great Aardvark Embark hot-air balloon launch. Courtesy Aims Community College
GREELEY — Aims Community College will host its seventh Great Aardvark Embark hot air balloon launch on Sept. 28.

Residents are invited to attend, beginning at 6:30 a.m. with professional hot air balloon pilots staging and setting up their balloons for a 7 a.m. launch from the Cornerstone building at the campus at 5401 W. 20th St. Parking opens at 6 a.m. for this free event, according to a press release.

Attendees can purchase breakfast burritos and coffee onsite. Giveaways include a limited number of frisbees for attendees.

There are number of rules to follow during this event as well, according to the release: 

  • This event is weather-dependent. Weather conditions may alter launch times and event status. Aims staff will post event day conditions and updates on the event page at events.aims.edu
  • Please follow parking signs and park legally. Parts of Winograd Lane (inside the Aims Campus) will be closed for pedestrian safety.
  • Smoking and vaping are not permitted. 
  • Participants are not allowed to fly drones at the event. 
  • Attendees should leave pets at home; only service animals are allowed.
  • No overnight parking. 
  • Hot air balloon rides will not be offered, sold or given away. 
  • Participants cannot get into balloons tethered to the ground. 
  • Attendees are open to sit where they would like in the fields but might need to move when the balloons begin moving.
  • To request accommodations for this event, call 970-339-6388 or email [email protected].

Visit events.aims.edu for additional information on this and other community events at Aims Community College. 

