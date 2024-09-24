Vincon vintage video game convention moving to Foothills Mall

Vincon starts March 1, 2025. Courtesy Vincon.

FORT COLLINS — The Vincon vintage video game convention, previously held at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, is moving to Foothills Mall in Fort Collins for the 2025 event, which starts March 1.

“We’re thrilled to bring Vincon to the heart of Fort Collins. Foothills Mall is a great new home for the convention, offering convenience and all the amenities of a vibrant retail center. I know this year, Vincon will be better than ever,” Adam Ray, founder of Vincon and owner of Games Ahoy, said in a news release.

The event “will take place in the space formerly occupied by Macy’s and will stage an unforgettable community event tailored for video game and tabletop game enthusiasts of all ages as well as collectors,” the release said.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The convention will include: