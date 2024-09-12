Greeley’s Oktobrewfest offers brews, bites and fun

GREELEY — Residents are invited to enjoy craft beers, tasty food, live music and loads of fun during the annual Oktobrewfest downtown at Lincoln Park. Admission is free.

The weekend starts at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Eight craft brews from Northern Colorado breweries will be on tap, along with brats, pretzels and barbecue. Participants can test their skills at a stein-hoisting competition, and there will be live music until 10 a.m.

The event continues from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Kids can enjoy face painting, balloon art and pumpkin decorating. The day is filled with music from the UNC Jazz Lab 1 band to the Jacob Larson Band, plus performances from German folk dancers and fire spinners.

The VIP tasting tent will be open for participants to sip on reserve beers, chat with brewers and get a commemorative glass. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the event or in advance on Eventbrite — tickets sell out quickly.

The event promises a collectible stein and T-shirt.

For more information, go to www.downtowngreeley.com/special-events/greeley-oktobrewfest