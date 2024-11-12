Aims earns grant, offers language program to help students earn CDL license

FORT LUPTON — People who want to become truck drivers and earn their CDL license now have a couple of options for assistance at Aims Community College in Fort Lupton.

The two-year college announced in a news release Tuesday that those interested in earning their commercial driver’s license can get financial aid to cover their tuition. Aims also has announced a CDL training program for those trucking students who are non-native speakers.

Aims recently received a $137,560 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. That’s enough to put 38 students through the Class A drivers program, Aims reports.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“The funds will be used to cover the tuition and fees for the CDL program,” CDL Program Director Martin Rubalcaba said in the release. It will specifically benefit military veterans, individuals from underserved communities, and those who are refugees or seeking asylum, the release stated.Aims’ English Language Learning and CDL Program incorporates training to help non-native speakers obtain their CDL. The program starts with a16-week English development course, with a six-week driver training program running at the same time. Students study general and work-specific English language curricula three days a week and complete their CDL modules on the weekend, the release stated.

The Aims CDL course takes about three to four weeks to complete. A new cohort usually starts at the beginning of each month and finishes by the end of the month. Aims also offers monthlong weekend courses for working individuals, the release stated. Aims’ CDL program offers opportunities to obtain a commercial learner permit, Class A and B licenses, and Hazardous Materials Endorsement.

on Facebook on LinkedIn