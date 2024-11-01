Fiber company revives its education fundraising program

Allo Fiber, a 21-year-old company that provides communications services to 47 cities across Colorado and three other states, on Friday launched the return of Allo for Education, a fundraising program to support local schools throughout its coverage areas.

When a residential customer signs up for Allo TV, telephone or high-speed internet between now and Dec. 31, Allo for Education will donate $50 to a school of the customer’s choice.

Allo for Education efforts have resulted in the donation of more than $372,000 to local schools.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“At Allo, we’re dedicated to closing the technology gap and uplifting the communities we serve,” Tanna Hanna, the company’s vice president for marketing, said in a prepared statement. “We believe the best way to inspire growth and innovation is to start with our children and schools, which is why the Allo for Education campaign is so important to us.

“Technology is essential in the lives of students, schools, and our communities,” Hanna said. “Allo’s all-fiber network delivers unparalleled speed, enabling students to explore opportunities beyond their classroom walls. The donations will help schools invest in technology-focused resources and improvements.”

Allo was formed in Imperial, Nebraska in 2003.

on Facebook on LinkedIn