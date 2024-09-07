Nonprofit Spotlight: Cal-Wood Education Center

Cal-Wood Education Center, located in the peaceful foothills of Boulder County, serves as a hub for environmental education and community engagement. Courtesy Cal-Wood Education Center.

Editor’s note: Each month, Social Venture Partners Boulder County produces a Nonprofit Spotlight to highlight the work of nonprofits in Boulder County.

Cal-Wood Education Center, located in the peaceful foothills of Boulder County, serves as a hub for environmental education and community engagement.

Founded in 1982, Cal-Wood has remained dedicated to nurturing a deep connection between people and the natural world, fostering a sense of stewardship, and empowering individuals to become environmental leaders, through their school programs, Latino family camps, and summer programs. Led by Executive Director Rafael Salgado, Cal-Wood has been instrumental in shaping the environmental consciousness of generations in our community.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Salgado’s journey to becoming the executive director is a testament to the profound impact of Cal-Wood’s programs. A former biologist from Mexico, Salgado’s path intertwined with Cal-Wood during an internship. Inspired by the organization’s mission, Salgado returned to Cal-Wood as an integral part of its leadership, embodying the values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Cal-Wood recently embarked on new initiatives to expand its reach beyond Boulder County.

“With programs extending to Leadville and Colorado Springs, the organization aims to engage diverse communities, offering inclusive and accessible outdoor experiences,” Salgado said.

Unfortunately, Cal-Wood has faced several environmental challenges in recent years. “Our challenges began with the 2013 floods, the pandemic, and the wildfires in 2020. Cal-Wood has persevered, demonstrating resilience and determination. Through tireless efforts in land restoration and rebuilding, the organization has overcome adversity, reaffirming its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability,” Salgado said.

Additionally, Salgado said that other current obstacles include securing housing for staff and expanding its facilities to serve more people. The organization seeks support in addressing these challenges to continue delivering impactful programs and experiences to the community.

“Community involvement is vital to the success of Cal-Wood’s mission. Individuals can contribute by volunteering for restoration work, making a contribution on our website, or renting Cal-Wood’s space for retreats and events,” Salgado said. In addition, supporting fundraising initiatives and participating in special events like the annual Christmas tree-cutting event are meaningful ways to engage with and support the organization.

As Cal-Wood forges ahead, it remains committed to its vision of a sustainable future where individuals are empowered to become stewards of the environment. Through innovative programs, community partnerships, and a resolute team, Cal-Wood continues to inspire a deep appreciation for nature and cultivate environmental leaders of tomorrow. You can visit their website to learn more about Cal-Wood: calwood.org

Christian Castaneda is program coordinator for Social Venture Partners Boulder County.

Related Posts Nonprofit Spotlight: TinkerMill Established in 2013 and located in Longmont, TinkerMill is a volunteer-driven organization and is the…

HNS purchases Berthoud property for nonprofit center BERTHOUD — The House of Neighborly Service has purchased two properties in Berthoud that will…

Library district opens nonprofit center FORT COLLINS — Poudre River Public Library District has established the Harmony Nonprofit Center, located…