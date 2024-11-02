NextLight offers 10% discount to nonprofits

LONGMONT — Longmont nonprofits can now receive 10% off all NextLight internet and telephone services under a new community discount, the city-owned internet provider announced Friday.

“There are so many groups and organizations that serve as Longmont’s helping hands, working hard to make this a stronger, better community,” Valerie Dodd, NextLight’s executive director, said in a written statement. “We want to take this opportunity to help them in turn by freeing up some of their resources as they take advantage of NextLight’s high-speed service.”

Qualifying nonprofits will also be exempt from added taxes on their NextLight-provided telephone service, aside from two mandated ones: the E911 charge to support enhanced 911 services and a federal utility tax on phone service.

Nonprofits that wish to apply for the new discount should call NextLight at 303-774-4494, choosing extension 4 for business accounts.

NextLight announced the new discount at its “birthday party,” a community celebration of NextLight’s 10 years of fiber-optic service. NextLight is Longmont’s community-owned fiber-optic internet service.

