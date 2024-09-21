NoCo Santa Squad plans inaugural fundraiser

WELLINGTON — NoCo Santa Squad, a new nonprofit formed in the wake of the closure of Santa Cops of Larimer County, plans an inaugural fundraiser.

The NoCo Santa Squad Shotgun Clay Shoot Fundraiser kicks off Oct. 5 at Great Guns Sporting LLC, 16126 Weld County Road 96 in Nunn.

Santa Cops of Larimer County announced that it would cease operations after the 2023 holiday season, but a group of veterans and first responders launched NoCo Santa Squad. Its goal is to provide children and families in Northern Colorado gifts during holidays, birthdays and times of need.Santa Cops of Larimer County organized and led a charitable toy-drive program since 1987, “but the group said on social media late 2023 that an inability to find an affordable lease to warehouse their proverbial sleigh each Christmas meant that they could no longer gather toys for children in Larimer County,” according to a press release from NoCo Santa Squad.

