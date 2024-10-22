No DUI Larimer expands to Weld, rebrands as No DUI NoCo

FORT COLLINS — The nonprofit organization formerly known as No DUI Larimer has rebranded itself as No DUI NoCo.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by Partners, the group’s parent nonprofit organization, “this name change reflects the organization’s expanded mission, with the support of the Colorado Department of Transportation, to combat impaired driving across both Larimer and Weld counties, broadening its reach and impact throughout Northern Colorado.

Since its founding, No DUI Larimer has been dedicated to preventing impaired driving, raising awareness, and providing educational resources to residents of Larimer County. The rebranding to No DUI NoCo is part of a strategic effort to extend those same crucial services to neighboring Weld County, ensuring that more communities in Northern Colorado have access to resources aimed at reducing drunk and drug-impaired driving.

“We at Partners are so pleased to expand our coalition work in impaired driving prevention to the Northern Weld County community,” Partners executive director Heather Vesgaard and program director Shayna Kefalas said in a joint statement. “Together, we are a voice for increasing community responsibility for safe and responsible driving and responsible use of substances, in general.”

Areas of focus for this organization include:

A media campaign that increases the community’s understanding of its role to prevent drunk and drugged driving.

Changing local conditions to promote responsible and safe driving.

Integrating DWAI/DUI messaging with promotion of local dining and drinking to be responsive.

Collaborating with law enforcement efforts and agencies, and formalizing county-wide collaborations in both counties.

According to statistics included in the news release:

Weld and Larimer counties ranked fourth and eighth in impaired driving rates among Colorado counties, respectively, in 2022, outranking other counties with larger populations.

A Weld County 2022 Community Health Survey revealed nearly one in five Weld County residents report having driven within one hour of drinking alcohol.

revealed nearly one in five Weld County residents report having driven within one hour of drinking alcohol. Around 18% of Colorado marijuana users reported driving two to three hours after consumption, and participants in a 2022 cannabis impairment study had lowered driving scores even 3.5 hours post-consumption.

In Colorado, fatalities involving impaired drivers increased 16% from 212 in 2020 to 246 in 2021. Although fatal motorcycle, pedestrian and bicycle crashes remained relatively steady last year, fatalities involving vehicle occupants increased by 22%.

