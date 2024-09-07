Code Blue Computing launches cybersecurity contest for nonprofits

BROOMFIELD — Code Blue Computing, a Broomfield-based IT company, has launched the “Labor of Love” contest, designed to provide a full cybersecurity makeover to one deserving nonprofit organization.

The contest is designed to help nonprofits “achieve their missions while staying secure in an increasingly digital world,” the company said in a press release.

“We’ve always held a deep appreciation for the nonprofits in our community,” Jeri Morgan, owner of Code Blue Computing, said in a written statement. “Anyone who has ever been involved in or started a nonprofit understands that it truly is a labor of love. Everyone involved gives their all to support the mission and care for those they serve.”

The “Labor of Love” contest offers nonprofits the opportunity to apply for the “Secure Your Mission Transformation” package. The package includes a comprehensive Cyber Security Risk Assessment to identify vulnerabilities, one year of upgraded security software and a full year of cybersecurity training for staff and volunteers.

“Time and time again, when we work with nonprofits, we notice significant gaps in their security,” Morgan said. “Many believe that cybersecurity is beyond their budget, but the reality is that cybercriminals see non-profits as easy targets with a high reward. We can’t fix what we don’t know is broken. The winning non-profit will receive a cyber assessment to identify these vulnerabilities, along with upgraded security software and essential cybersecurity training for their team.”

Non-profits can apply for the “Labor of Love” contest by visiting https://www.codebluecomputing.co/labor-of-love-nonprofit-contest/. The application deadline is Sept. 20, and the winner will be announced on Sept. 27.