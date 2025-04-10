Colorado, New Zealand to cooperate on aerospace, quantum, tech

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis and New Zealand officials recently inked a memorandum of understanding to “strengthen the partnership between the two regions and foster opportunities in aerospace, quantum and geothermal technologies,” the state said in a news release.

The agreement is aimed at fostering “bilateral research and development projects, strengthen company exchanges and expansion opportunities, and promote regional technology hubs and innovation ecosystems that advance strategic industries,” according to the release.

The Boulder Valley is one of Colorado’s main hubs for aerospace and quantum technology research laboratories and companies.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with New Zealand, a country that shares our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and advancing new technologies like aerospace, geothermal and quantum. This agreement will help create more opportunities for investments into Colorado businesses and the creation of good new jobs,” Polis said in the release.

