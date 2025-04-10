Ex-Buff Bloom builds X-Games leadership team

NEW YORK — Jeremy Bloom, a Boulderite and former University of Colorado football standout who was tapped in late 2024 as the new CEO of the X Games, is building out the leadership team of the action sports-event series with the recent addition of two executives.

Cherie Cohen, most recently global chief revenue officer at World Surf League, will take over that same role with X Games, while corporate finance veteran Keith Senglaub joins the organization as its global chief financial officer.

“We’re building a world-class team to lead X Games into its next era,” Bloom said in a prepared statement. “Cherie brings unmatched energy and creativity to drive global revenue growth, and Keith’s financial leadership will be critical as we scale the X Games League globally. Their experience aligns with our mission to reimagine action sports for athletes and fans worldwide.”

Bloom took over leadership of the X Games as the 30-year-old event series prepares to launch the X Games League, a team-based format set to debut in 2026.

Annie Lokesh, former WNBA business transformation director, recently joined the X Games team as its head of XGL, where she will “league operations, growth initiatives, and growth strategy, and the competitive structure of what will become a first-of-its-kind global action sports league,” according to an X Games news release.

An All-American kick returner for the Buffs, Bloom was a three-time world champion skier and an 11-time World Cup medalist when he earned his way onto the 2002 U.S. Olympic team to represent the nation in Salt Lake City. There, he finished ninth. In 2006 at Turin, Italy, he moved up to fourth.

Within the same week of failing to medal at Turin, he flew to Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine — the tryout camp where young athletes display their abilities before the coaches and owners of NFL teams — and a month later, he was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Injuries sidelined him there, and he ended up playing pre-season only. He moved on to the Pittsburgh Steelers and was ultimately cut before appearing in a game.

In his latest venture, Bloom said that he is “excited to work with the team to further elevate the X Games and build the largest action sports leagues in the world, creating platforms that celebrate our athletes and inspire our fans around the world.”

During his time at the NFL, he was enrolled at Wharton, the business school at the University of Pennsylvania, where his interest in business and technology grew.

Bloom then founded the Wish of Lifetime nonprofit, which fulfills wishes of senior citizens in their 80s, 90s and 100s, in 2008, and two years later embarked on his first private, for-profit venture: a business-to-business software firm called Integrate Inc.

