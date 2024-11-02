Lincoln Center conducts pet-supply drive

FORT COLLINS — The Lincoln Center’s Cozy Coats pet-supply drive, benefiting The Street Dog Coalition, will take place Nov. 3 to Dec. 19.

The drive will begin at The Lincoln Center on Nov. 3 in conjunction with National Geographic Live: Wild Wolves of Yellowstone. The presentation includes guest lecturer Doug Smith, who served as a wildlife biologist at Yellowstone National Park for nearly three decades and studied everything from beavers to birds. He also led the Yellowstone Wolf Project, which reintroduced gray wolves to the park.

During the giving season, The Lincoln Center holds annual donation drives to benefit local charities.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“The Lincoln Center is a gathering place for the community,” Jack Rogers, director of The Lincoln Center, said in a prepared statement, “and our community loves to help pets and animals in need.”

The Street Dog Coalition is a nonprofit organization that provides free veterinary care and related services to pets of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Donations by all community members are welcome, and tickets to performances are not required for donation dropoff. Items requested for the Cozy Coats pet-supply drive are durable heavy duty dog coats in sizes M–XXL, and new or gently used collars, leashes and harnesses. Holiday sweaters or costumes are not accepted.

Anyone wishing to donate items during the Cozy Coats pet-supply drive can drop them off at The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. in Fort Collins, during Lincoln Center business hours which vary but include Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. and one hour prior to or during performances.

on Facebook on LinkedIn