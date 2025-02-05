Yoga Pod to celebrate 15 years in Boulder County

BOULDER — Yoga Pod, founded by husband-and-wife team Nicole and Gerry Wienholt, will celebrate 15 years in business on Feb. 15 with special rates and prizes at the company’s three Boulder and Longmont locations.

“Our success stems from our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional yoga experience,” Nicole Wienholt said in a prepared statement. “When we started this journey 15 years ago, we dreamed of creating more than just a yoga studio — we wanted to build a space where people feel welcomed, supported and inspired. People come for the yoga, but they stay for the community.”

