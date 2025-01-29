Old Man Winter Rally returns to Boulder County this weekend

LYONS — The Old Man Winter Rally running and cycling race, which starts in Lyons, is scheduled for Sunday.

About 2,000 riders and runners from 27 states are expected to participate in the race, which has events that range from a 40-mile bike ride to a 5K run.

“Old Man Winter is all about gearing up for winter adventure, having fun with your buddies, and enjoying a great party at the finish line” Old Man Winter founder Josh Kravetz said in a prepared statement. “We like to make sure everybody has a fun day at Old Man Winter Rally — no matter what your athletic ability. This event is in Boulder County, so you’ll see plenty of world-class athletes at the event, but we also love for this to be the first race ever for riders and runners. We have kick bike races for kids as young as two and we’ve had participants over 80 years old taking on our courses.”

For more information, visit www.OldManWinterRally.com.

