Rally House opens second Colorado store in Boulder

Rally House has opened a store on Arapahoe Ave. in Boulder, its second Colorado location. Courtesy Rally House.

BOULDER — Rally House Stores Inc., a Lenexa, Kansas-based sports and merchandise retail chain, has opened its second storefront location in Colorado with Rally House Alcove on Arapahoe in Boulder.

Rally House Alcove on Arapahoe is located at 2450 Arapahoe Ave. and opened a week after the company unveiled its first store in Colorado, Rally House Outlets at Castle Rock.

“We couldn’t wait to get Rally House Alcove on Arapahoe open,” Aaron Johnson, Rally’s vice president of marketing strategy, said in a written statement. “We are less than half a mile away from Folsom Field and around the corner of the University of Colorado Boulder’s campus. This store is going to not only be the go-to spot on Buffs gameday, but a premier shopping destination every day for Colorado sports fans.”

The store features a wide selection of CU Buffaloes gear, as well as merchandise from Colorado sports teams, including the Nuggets, Broncos, Avalanche, Rockies, and others. Rally House provides gear from numerous brands like ’47, Nike, New Era, Tommy Bahama and Starter.