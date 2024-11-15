Larimer County has new director of finance

FORT COLLINS — Lorrie Lopez is Larimer County’s new director of finance.

Lopez, who has worked in the county’s finance department for 23 years including the past 12 as controller, started work Tuesday as the department’s leader. She replaces longtime finance department director Carol Block, who is retiring.

Before becoming controller in 2012, Lopez held various financial roles such as accountant II, senior accountant and chief accountant.

“Lorrie stood out in our candidate pool not only for her exceptional skills and qualifications but also for the strong, collaborative relationships she has built within our organization as a trusted finance partner,” Larimer County Support Services Director Mark Pfaffinger said in a prepared statement.

A certified public accountant, Lopez has won numerous awards for financial reporting. Before coming to Larimer County government in 2001, she spent two years as an accountant at Lemke-Feis & Co.

Lopez earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

