Hensel Phelps sues to recover $1.5M from sports park project

WINDSOR — Future Legends Sports Park in Windsor, the under-construction 118-acre facility that will serve as home to two professional sports teams as well as providing amateur and youth fields, successfully purchased bonds to lift mechanics liens filed against it but now faces a lawsuit to recover unpaid construction bills.
Hensel Phelps Construction Co. of Greeley, the former general contractor on the project, filed suit Wednesday against Future Legends LLC and related legal entities to recover $1.5 million in unpaid bills, plus interest, damages and costs, on the project. Also named in the lawsuit is SureTec Insurance Co., the company that provided the bonds to replace the liens that Hensel Phelps had previously filed.
The court filing alleges that the bond terms permit Hensel Phelps, if the court so determines, to recover its claim from either Future Legends or the bonding company.
Jeff Katofsky, the developer of the sports park, had not seen the lawsuit when BizWest contacted him today.
