Future Legends clears liens filed against sports park property

WINDSOR — Future Legends LLC, the company developing the Future Legends Sports Park in east Windsor, has cleared liens filed against the property.
Weld County District Court signed an order Thursday that permits Future Legends to substitute release of lien bonds in place of the liens against the property.
Future Legends park, where developers plan to build numerous athletic fields including fields for the professional NoCo Owlz baseball team and the Northern Colorado FC soccer team, has had a stop-and-start history since it was first envisioned years ago.
Most recently, late last year the U.S. Department of Agriculture stopped work — for eight months — on the site as it checked whether an historic drainage ditch ran across the property. It determined that the project impacted no historic structures.
That opened the door for restarting dirt work and construction. The project has received its foundation and footings permit from the town, according to Stacy Miller, economic development director.
During the work stoppage, developer Jeff Katofsky said he switched general contractors from Greeley-based Hensel Phelps Construction Co. to Wichita, Kansas-based Jaco General Contractor Inc.
Hensel Phelps and Windsor-based GLH Construction Inc., which was also involved in the project, filed liens against the property to recover unpaid construction bills. Hensel Phelps’ lien was filed July 29 for $1,719,236, which it later reduced to $1,513,953. GLH’s lien, filed Aug. 9, was for $803,828.
Liens impede development because they cloud clear title to the property.
Substituting bonds for the liens clears the title to the property because an insurance policy, instead of the land, serves to assure payment of amounts due. The bonds are valued at more than 150% of the amounts due, according to the court filing.Katofsky told BizWest readers in August that he plans to have playing fields complete at the park by late spring or early summer 2022. That’s when both the professional baseball and soccer teams are expected to be playing. When the project is complete, he anticipates 1.2 million to 1.4 million visitors a year. He would not disclose financial details.
