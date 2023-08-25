Concrete company sues Future Legends for payment

WINDSOR — A concrete contractor has sued the general contractor and the Future Legends Park organization, claiming that it has not been paid for all of its work on the project.

At issue is $614,329 of a total $1.04 million, according to the lawsuit filed by Adept Concrete Ltd. of Burlington, Colorado.

Adept claims that it subcontracted to perform concrete work at the Future Legends site in east Windsor. The original contract and change orders brought the total contract amount to in excess of $1 million.

It was paid for some of the work but not all of it, the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit claims that Adept cannot perform additional work until it is paid.

JACO General Contractor Inc. of Wichita, Kansas, Future Legends LLC and Future Legends 3 LLC are the named defendants in the case.

A call to JACO was not returned prior to publication time. Jeff Katofsky, the founder of Future Legends, said he was unable to comment on pending litigation but hinted that the case may come down to an assessment of what work has been completed.

Adept asked the court for a judgment in its favor in an amount to be determined by a jury trial, plus interest on the unpaid amount.

The case is Adept Concrete Ltd. v. JACO General Contractor Inc., Future Legends LLC and Future Legends 3 LLC, 2023cv30654 filed in Weld County District Court.