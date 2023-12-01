Future Legends renaming baseball stadium TicketSocket Park

WINDSOR — The Future Legends sports complex in Windsor has entered a 10 year partnership with TicketSocket under which TicketSocket will take over the venue’s operations and ticketing platform from TicketSmarter.

The name of the baseball stadium at the complex, expected to open next year, will be changed from TicketSmarter Stadium to TicketSocket Park, according to a Future Legends news release.

“As we start this exciting 10-year journey with TicketSocket’s first naming rights deal, we’re looking forward to seeing our shared vision make waves in both local and global markets,” TicketSocket CEO Mark Miller said in the release.

Future Legends Complex is a 118-acre complex that includes a stadium and athletic fields, along with an indoor sports arena. It also will include hotels and multiple restaurants.