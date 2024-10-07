Hearing set for eatery-chain founder accused of embezzling

GREELEY — The founder of the Pinocchio’s restaurant chain, accused of embezzling more than $3 million from investors, will face a virtual hearing Nov. 21 in Weld District Court.

According to the Greeley Tribune, Annie Vick, also known as Annie Margaret Velazquez, faces 10 counts of securities fraud and appeared virtually for a disposition hearing Friday morning before Weld Judge Allison Esser, and all parties agreed to a new court date next month. The chain includes locations in Greeley and Longmont. A Loveland location has been closed for several months.

