Joann to close all its fabric stores, including Colorado locations

Joann, a national chain of fabric and craft stores that recently filed for Chapter 11 protection and had its assets purchased at a bankruptcy auction, plans to close all of its roughly 800 locations across the country, including those in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

The Ohio-based retailer announced two weeks ago that it would close 500 stores — the Boulder and Loveland locations were among those — and its new owner GA Group has now decided to “wind-down ongoing operations” entirely, Joann said.

In addition to Boulder and Loveland, Joann has Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado stores in Fort Collins and Westminster.

“We are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the negative impact on all Joann team members, vendors, customers and communities,” the company said. “Subject to court approval of the sale transaction, we expect to begin, or in some cases continue, going-out-of-business sales at all locations immediately.”

