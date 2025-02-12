Boulder, Loveland Joann stores among 500 closing

Joann, a national chain of fabric and craft stores that recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, plans to close roughly 500 locations, including stores in Boulder and Loveland.

“After carefully reviewing all available strategic paths to address our ongoing industry, economic and financial challenges, Joann and its financial stakeholders determined that initiating a court-supervised sale process is the best course of action to maximize the value of the business,” the company said Wednesday. “… Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for Joann.”

Joann operates approximately 800 stores across the county. Six locations in Colorado are scheduled to close at a yet-to-be-determined date.

The Boulder Joann store that will close is located at 2440 Arapahoe Ave., and the closing Loveland store is at 1601 Fall River Drive.

