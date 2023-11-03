Economic developers recognized at annual conference

WINDSOR — Multiple economic developers, their agencies and area organizations were recognized as part of this year’s EDIE Awards — a recognition program offered through the the Economic Development Council of Colorado.

Among the winners was Stacy Brown, economic development director for Windsor, who won the Economic Development Achievement Award. Her community also was recognized as the medium-sized Community of the Year.

Stacy Brown

Frederick was recognized as the small Community of the Year and Greeley Hatworks was named the Company of the Year.

The full list of award winners:

Small Community of the Year: town of Frederick.

Medium Community of the Year: town of Windsor.

Large Community of the Year: city of Lakewood.

Legislator of the Year: Sen. Janice Rich, Grand Junction.

Legislator Lifetime Achievement: Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, Arvada.

Legislator Lifetime Achievement: Rep. Shannon Bird, Westminster.

Company of the Year: Greeley Hat Works, Greeley.

Economic Development Partnership of the Year: BNSF Railway.

Volunteer of the Year: Commissioner Tim Redmond.

Rookie of the Year: Beth Kremer, San Juan Development Association.

Chairman’s Choice Award: Bonnie Petersen, retired, formerly Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado.

Economic Development Achievement: Stacy Brown, town of Windsor.

The Economic Development Council of Colorado was established in 1975 to promote effective, responsible economic development across Colorado, according to a press statement from the group.