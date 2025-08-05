Windsor Community Development opens inside former police building

WINDSOR — A former Windsor Police Department building now houses the Town of Windsor’s Community Development Center, and a ribbon-cutting is scheduled for September.

The newly renovated location inside the repurposed building at 200 N. 11th St. brings together the town’s planning, engineering, economic development and water resources teams under one roof, streamlining services for residents and developers alike. The facility includes expanded office space for staff and a large community meeting room that will be used for public meetings, classes and group discussions, in addition to improving service.

The ribbon-cutting and community-development open house will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 after a coffee session with the mayor at 10 a.m. at the same location. The event will feature light snacks and refreshments and tours of the newly renovated building. The event is free to attend and no RSVP is necessary.

