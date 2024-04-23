Windsor accepts downtown master plan, focuses on growth

WINDSOR — The Windsor Town Board has received and acknowledged the Windsor Downtown Alliance Master Plan.

The master plan, in its Phase 1 that lists general parameters, will be further developed with details to carry it out.

The plan calls for an expansion of the downtown — from 14 acres to 19 acres — by expanding along Main Street. Michelle Vance, executive director of the WDA, said that expanding gives the town an opportunity for economic development.

SPONSORED CONTENT Select your Republic Services residential cart now! In preparation for Republic Services becoming the primary provider of residential recycling, yard trimmings, and trash, residents should now select the best cart size and service schedule for their household needs.

Among the issues to be resolved through the plan is to improve pedestrian safety.

“People don’t feel safe downtown — not because they’re going to be mugged but because they might get run over,” she said, a reference to the traffic on Main, which is also Colorado Highway 392. People wanting to walk toward Windsor Lake on the north side of the downtown have to cross the highway, which has limited traffic controls.

She said the plan sets out four major goals:

Creating a downtown for all.

Keeping business-minded growth in mind.

Inviting pedestrian experiences.

And celebrating Windsor’s past and legacy.

Vance also said the WDA is keeping five specific parcels in mind for development should they become available.

Next steps will be a public charrette, or planning activity and discussion, on July 9 when participants will be asked to consider future uses of the Backlots — an area between Main Street and Windsor Lake — as well as using Fifth Street for activities.