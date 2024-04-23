Economy & Economic Development  April 23, 2024

Windsor accepts downtown master plan, focuses on growth

An aerial photograph shows downtown Windsor, with Lake Windsor on the north. Source: Windsor Downtown Alliance master plan
WINDSOR — The Windsor Town Board has received and acknowledged the Windsor Downtown Alliance Master Plan.

The master plan, in its Phase 1 that lists general parameters, will be further developed with details to carry it out.

The plan calls for an expansion of the downtown — from 14 acres to 19 acres — by expanding along Main Street. Michelle Vance, executive director of the WDA, said that expanding gives the town an opportunity for economic development. 

Among the issues to be resolved through the plan is to improve pedestrian safety.

“People don’t feel safe downtown — not because they’re going to be mugged but because they might get run over,” she said, a reference to the traffic on Main, which is also Colorado Highway 392. People wanting to walk toward Windsor Lake on the north side of the downtown have to cross the highway, which has limited traffic controls.

She said the plan sets out four major goals:

  • Creating a downtown for all.
  • Keeping business-minded growth in mind.
  • Inviting pedestrian experiences.
  • And celebrating Windsor’s past and legacy.

Vance also said the WDA is keeping five specific parcels in mind for development should they become available. 

Next steps will be a public charrette, or planning activity and discussion, on July 9 when participants will be asked to consider future uses of the Backlots — an area between Main Street and Windsor Lake — as well as using Fifth Street for activities.

The downtown master plan calls for the addition of about five acres of property to expand the economic opportunity of the town. Source: Windsor Downtown Alliance master plan

Windsor's downtown master plan calls for expansion of the downtown.

Ken Amundson
Ken Amundson is managing editor of BizWest. He has lived in Loveland and reported on issues in the region since 1987. Prior to Colorado, he reported and edited for news organizations in Minnesota and Iowa. He's a parent of two and grandparent of four, all of whom make their homes on the Front Range. A news junkie at heart, he also enjoys competitive sports, especially the Rapids.
