Windsor DDA seeks name change, board expansion

WINDSOR — The Windsor Downtown Development Authority will have to wait for an official action, but it appears that its proposed name change and expansion of its board have support from the Windsor Town Board.

The organization, which recently lost a public vote to develop “backlots” properties north of Main Street, appeared before the Town Board during its study session this week to request approval of a name change and the addition of board members.

The dual requests are part of the DDA’s effort to reconnect with a community that didn’t support its previous work.

As Michelle Vance, executive director of the DDA explained, the organization will retain “Downtown Development Authority” as its legal name but begin to use Windsor Downtown Alliance as its DBA, or “doing business as” name.

“We’re turning the page and starting to re-engage with the community,” she said.

The addition of two board members, who will be town residents but not residents of the district, will bring the board numbers to nine from seven. New board members will join existing members and volunteers in staffing five committees, including a new community liaison committee. The other four committees are an organizational committee, design committee that looks at the appearance of the district, economic vitality committee with a focus on how the organization works internally, and a promotions committee to help bring people downtown.

Both the name and the board expansion require Town Board approval. Most board members seemed to approve, although board member Julie Cline said adding board members can make doing business more difficult. “You can engage the public without adding board members,” she said.

Vance said the organization’s work requires a lot of time from the board and having more people will be helpful.

Town Board member Ken Bennett said the board expansion also “gives the appearance that you’re being more inclusive.” He said he had been talking with people since the backlots election and said the organization would benefit from including more viewpoints.

The Town Board will place a resolution on a future board agenda for the formal consideration of the two requests.