Planet Fitness opening this month in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is anticipating a July opening of its new Fort Collins gym at 126 W. Troutman Parkway.

“We are excited to offer a Judgement Free fitness experience in the Fort Collins community,” said Carla Jamieson, co-owner of PF franchise operator Love Group. “At Planet Fitness, we provide affordable memberships in a non-intimidating environment, inviting individuals of all fitness levels to enjoy our welcoming and comfortable atmosphere.”

A specific opening date has not been announced.

The 26,000-square-foot gym will include about 90 pieces of cardio equipment, 65 pieces of strength equipment, three massage chairs, four HydroMassage beds/loungers, CryoLounge+ loungers, five tanning rooms and one red light therapy room, according to a PF news release.