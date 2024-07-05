Retail  July 5, 2024

Planet Fitness opening this month in Fort Collins

By

FORT COLLINS — Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is anticipating a July opening of its new Fort Collins gym at 126 W. Troutman Parkway.

“We are excited to offer a Judgement Free fitness experience in the Fort Collins community,” said Carla Jamieson, co-owner of PF franchise operator Love Group. “At Planet Fitness, we provide affordable memberships in a non-intimidating environment, inviting individuals of all fitness levels to enjoy our welcoming and comfortable atmosphere.” 

A specific opening date has not been announced. 

The 26,000-square-foot gym will include about 90 pieces of cardio equipment, 65 pieces of strength equipment, three massage chairs, four HydroMassage beds/loungers, CryoLounge+ loungers, five tanning rooms and one red light therapy room, according to a PF news release.

Categories: Fort Collins Retail Today's News Planet Fitness
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts