Conn’s shutters all stores, including Fort Collins

Conn’s HomePlus is closing all stores in 15 states. Courtesy Conn’s HomePlus.
FORT COLLINS — Conn’s HomePlus, a home-goods retailer, is closing all stores nationwide, including one in Fort Collins.

The Woodlands, Texas-based Conn’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas in July, announcing plans to close at least 70 locations. Now, the company has decided to shutter all 174 stores in 15 states, affecting almost 4,000 workers.

 Colorado closures include:

  • 120 Bockman Drive, Fort Collins.
  • 340 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs.
  • 60 S. Abilene St., Aurora.
  • 3950 River Point Parkway, Englewood.
  • 7360 W. 52nd. Ave., Arvada.
  • 550 E. 102nd Ave., Denver.

Conn’s on July 26 received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq, with trading ending at the beginning of business Aug. 6, according to a notice filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conn’s is conducting sales of up to 50% off.

Christopher Wood
Christopher Wood is editor and publisher of BizWest, a regional business journal covering Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties. Wood co-founded the Northern Colorado Business Report in 1995 and served as publisher of the Boulder County Business Report until the two publications were merged to form BizWest in 2014. From 1990 to 1995, Wood served as reporter and managing editor of the Denver Business Journal. He is a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder. He has won numerous awards from the Colorado Press Association, Society of Professional Journalists and the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.
