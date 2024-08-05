Conn’s shutters all stores, including Fort Collins

Conn’s HomePlus is closing all stores in 15 states. Courtesy Conn’s HomePlus.

FORT COLLINS — Conn’s HomePlus, a home-goods retailer, is closing all stores nationwide, including one in Fort Collins.

The Woodlands, Texas-based Conn’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas in July, announcing plans to close at least 70 locations. Now, the company has decided to shutter all 174 stores in 15 states, affecting almost 4,000 workers.

Colorado closures include:

120 Bockman Drive, Fort Collins.

340 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs.

60 S. Abilene St., Aurora.

3950 River Point Parkway, Englewood.

7360 W. 52nd. Ave., Arvada.

550 E. 102nd Ave., Denver.

Conn’s on July 26 received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq, with trading ending at the beginning of business Aug. 6, according to a notice filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conn’s is conducting sales of up to 50% off.