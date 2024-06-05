TiFin adds Ken Denman to board

Ken Denman

BOULDER — TiFin Group LLC, a Boulder-based financial technology umbrella company, has appointed technology entrepreneur, investor and executive Ken Denman to its board of directors.

Denman is a general partner at Sway Ventures and was previously CEO of automated facial expression analysis company Emotient Inc.

“I am delighted to join TiFin’s Board of Directors,” Denman said. “TiFin has an outstanding track record and has built an exceptional ecosystem of talent and capital. The company is uniquely positioned to lead the adoption of AI in financial services. I look forward to contributing to TiFin’s growth and helping the company achieve its vision of transforming how people manage and grow their wealth.”

Tifin hired Rob Pettman as its chief revenue officer and president in April.