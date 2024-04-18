Boulder fin-tech firm TiFin adds prez, chief revenue officer

BOULDER — TiFin Group LLC, a Boulder-based financial technology umbrella company, recently hired Rob Pettman as its chief revenue officer and president.

Pettman was previously the executive vice president of wealth management solutions at LPL Financial.

“Rob’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial advisory landscape make him the perfect fit to help TIFIN’s growth as we enter a phase of scaling and deployment,” TiFin CEO Vinay Nair said in a news release. “At the same time, his familiarity with advisor, asset manager, and insurance provider frustrations will help us with relevant ongoing innovation. I am delighted to welcome him and look forward to working closely with Rob.”