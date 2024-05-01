Hensel Phelps CEO to serve on Construction Industry Round Table board

Hensel Phelps Construction Co. is headquartered at 420 Sixth Ave. in east Greeley. Christopher Wood/BizWest

WASHINGTON — Mike Choutka, CEO of Greeley-based Hensel Phelps Construction Co., has been appointed to the Construction Industry Round Table’s board of directors.

The CIRT is a national business trade association of about 125 chief executives from the construction industry.

“CIRT is fortunate to have a dedicated board of such highly regarded industry professionals. We offer congratulations to our new officers and directors; and thank all our current and outgoing directors for their service to CIRT and its members as well as the design / construction industry,” CIRT president Mark Casso said in a prepared statement.

Choutka will serve on the board through 2026.