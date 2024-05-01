Boulder foundation names new VP of development

BOULDER — Community Foundation Boulder County has named Faith Motter to the position of vice president of development.

Motter’s role will be to deepen donor relations, broaden opportunities for community members to connect with the foundation and develop strategies to increase support for the work of the community foundation and its nonprofit partners, the foundation said in a press statement.

“After an extensive search with an incredibly talented pool of applicants, we’re thrilled to welcome someone with Faith’s passion and skill set to our team,” Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County, said in a written statement. “Faith brings a wealth of knowledge and a history of increasing revenues at organizations committed to causes she cares deeply about. Her passion for philanthropy and care for the community will undoubtedly resonate with our staff, board, donors and community partners as we all work to support the Boulder County community.”

Motter lived in Lafayette for six years between 2015 and 2021. During that time, she served as the director of development and communications at Blue Sky Bridge, a Boulder organization committed to child-abuse intervention and education.

Faith Motter

Most recently, she worked as vice president of development for the Raleigh Rescue Mission, where she led a $25 million capital campaign to build a new facility for women and children experiencing homelessness in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“My background and education are in social work, so for me, people always come first,” Motter said. “I want to help create a community where every person is treated with dignity and respect and has access to the same opportunities. The community foundation is doing important work in these areas, and I’m eager to share that mission and vision with a wider audience across the county.”